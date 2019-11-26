|
Roy D. Sane, Sr.
1933 ~ 2019
Biloxi
Roy D. Sane, Sr., age 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 23, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty J. Kerr Sane; second wife, Joan Mace Sane; parents, Lee Mack Sane and Ernestine Bruce Sane; sisters, Anna Salley Sane, Shirley Sane Cane; brother, Lee Sane; and stepson, Richard Mace (Cindy).
He is survived by his children, Roy Douglas Sane, Jr. (Olivia), Debi Sane Garner, Patty Sane Moore; step-children, Robert Mace (Sharon), Russell Mace (Bernadette); grandchildren, Melody J. Moore Norvell (Reggie), Harmony Carter (Robert), Bruce Aaron Garner (Danielle) Benjamin Sane, Katie Sane, Matthew Sane; numerous step-grandchildren; great-grandchildren, Aiden Carter, Christopher Carter, Conner Norvell, Addison Norvell, Page Garner, Zakkary Garner, and Kole Garner.
Roy was born in Spartanburg, SC and had been a resident of Biloxi, MS and Warner Robbins, GA. He retired from the United States Air Force after over 22 years of service, achieving the rank of Senior Master Sergeant. He achieved a Bachelor's degree in Business from the University of Southern Miss and worked as an instructor at MGCCC Jeff Davis Campus. He sat on the Board of Directors of the Gulf Coast Rescue Mission and attended Northwood Church in Gulfport. He was an NRA Patron Life Member and enjoyed square dancing and hunting.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 9 – 10 AM at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Rd. Biloxi. Funeral services will follow at 10 AM at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 26, 2019