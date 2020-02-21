Home

A NATURAL STATE FUNERAL SERVICE
2620 West Main Street
Jacksonville, AR 72076
(501) 982-3400

Roy Wayne Byrd

Roy Wayne Byrd Obituary
Roy Wayne Byrd

September 20, 1946 - February 16, 2020

Biloxi

Roy Wayne Byrd, 73, of Higden passed away on February 16, 2020.

He was born in Blytheville, Arkansas on September 20, 1946 to the late Ernest B. and Cricket Marie (Green) Byrd.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and raising a vegetable garden. He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and brother, who was loved and will be missed deeply.

He is preceded in death by his sisters Martha Crump, Cora Lee Bryant and Barbara Betts.

Roy leaves behind his loving wife, Virginia Byrd; children Allen Wayne Byrd, Samuel Wayne Byrd and Elizabeth Pruitt; four grandchildren; siblings Rebecca Lanier (Archie), Robert Lee Byrd (Janise), Linda Byrd, John Byrd (Rhonda) and Tonya Haile; a host of nieces and nephews, as well as, many friends and extended relatives.

In lieu of flowers the family requested donations to https://www.gideons.org/

A family hosted memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to A Natural State Funeral Service, 2620 West Main Street, Jacksonville, Arkansas.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 21, 2020
