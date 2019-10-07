|
Ruben Lee "R.L." Stafford
1938 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Ruben Lee "R.L" Stafford, 81, of Gulfport, passed away on October 4, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Calvin and Ruby Stafford; and 2 brothers, Raymond Stafford and Elvin Stafford.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Gloria Phelps Stafford; 2 children, Thomas Lee Stafford (Wendy), and Kimberly Ann Sides (Mike); 2 brothers, Billy Stafford (Betty) and Calvin Andrew Stafford, Jr. (Irene); a sister, Gladys McCardle (Johnny); 7 grandchildren; Elizabeth Seal (A.J.), Mary Hilton (Jeremy), Megan Landry, Madison Stafford, Sarah Stafford, Thomas Lee Stafford, Jr., and Suri Sides; 3 great-grandchildren, Eli Seal, Adeline Seal, and Luke Hilton; and other relatives and friends.
Mr. Stafford was a graduate of Gulfport High School class of 1956 and later graduated from Perkinston Junior College and the University of Mississippi. He served in the MS Army National Guard as a Sergeant and later retired after 27 years as grounds superintendent at MGCCC in 1999. After retirement, he worked with his wife and her sisters at 3 Sisters Florist in downtown Gulfport and Orange Grove where he was well known as the "flower man." He Enjoyed collecting stamps, old insulators, and was a member of the Gulf Coast Bottle Club, and the 43rd Ave. Free Church of God.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, from 1 – 3 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport. The funeral service will be at 3 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Free Church of God Cemetery.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 7, 2019