Ruby Dale Green



Feb. 23, 1937 - Apr. 27, 2019



Ocean Springs



Ruby Dale Green, 82 years old, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. She was the devoted wife of Kenneth Ray Green for 65 years. Dale was born February 23, 1937 to the late Grady and Erma Knight Holloway. She graduated from Soso High School, where she played basketball. As she began the next chapter of her life, she married and began her family before migrating to the Gulf Coast.



She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Along with her husband, Kenneth, she is survived by her son, John (Sabrina) Green of Ocean Springs; sisters, Marilyn (Douglas) McDaniel and Francis Ware; four granddaughters and nine great-grandchildren.



Along with her parents, Dale was preceded in death by her sons, Michael and Samuel Green, her great-grandson, Adrian Fairley, and her brother, Edward Holloway.



Dale dedicated her life to serving the Lord, Belle Fountain Baptist Church, where she was once in the choir, and her family. She was a true matriarch, and she will be dearly missed.



The visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Belle Fountain Baptist Church in Ocean Springs. The funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. with Bro. Andrew Phillips officiating. Interment will immediately follow at the church cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her memory to Belle Fountain Baptist Church, 7900 Fountainbleau Rd, Ocean Springs, MS 39564.



Heritage Funeral Home, locally owned and operated in Moss Point/ Escatawpa, MS, is in charge of arrangements. You may view and sign the online register book for Mrs. Ruby Dale Green at www.heritagefuneralhome.us Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary