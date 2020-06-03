Ruby T. Green
June 5, 1916 - May 28, 2020
Gulfport
Ruby Thompson Green was born June 5, 1916 in Ahoskie, North Carolina to Joseph and Ruth Thompson. She grew up in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
At age twelve, she joined Second Baptist Church of Wayne, Pennsylvania. She graduated from high school in Wayne, Pennsylvania.
She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Hampton University, Hampton, Virginia, and did further study at Atlanta University in Georgia, and University of Southern Mississippi.
She taught school at Fort Valley, Georgia, Statesboro, Georgia, Delray Beach, Florida, and at Biloxi High School.
She married P. Irving Green July 26, 1941. They were blessed with three daughters, Jacquelyn, Pamela, and Judith.
She came to Biloxi, Mississippi in 1947. She founded and operated Green's Kindergarten for 17 years. She, also, worked in the Star program and worked as Assistant Education Director of the Head Start Program.
After retiring from Biloxi High School, she worked as a Volunteer at the Veterans Hospital in Gulfport, Mississippi. She was a member of the Cheerios Homemakers Club. She was a member of the Senior Citizen group.
She joined New Bethel Baptist under the pastorate of Reverend E. H. Potter. She served as a teacher of the Intermediate Class, Superintendent of the Sunday School, and Director of the Vacation Bible School. She was a member of the Senior Mission and served as President for a number of years. She was also a member of the Kitchen Committee and served as a member of the Bus Committee which purchased New Bethel Baptist's first bus.
She served as Assistant Secretary of the Shiloh District of the Congress of Christian Workers. She also attended the Mississippi Baptist Seminary. Her hobby was traveling. She visited Africa, Asia, Europe and the Holy Land.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her father and mother, two sisters, and two brothers.
She is survived by her three daughters, her granddaughter, Ramona Geiger, two great grand children, Jalen and Ja'Nia, God child, Kristie Kelly, and many nieces and nephews.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that donations be made to New Bethel Baptist Ruby T. Green Scholarship Fund.
The service will be held at the Infinity Funeral Home chapel. Due to the current circumstances, everyone is required to wear a mask for the protection of themselves, other attendees, and the staff. The service is limited to 20 people. There will be live streaming of the service. Please contact Infinity Funeral at www.InfinityFuneralHomes.com or 228-436-6722 for information.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 3, 2020.