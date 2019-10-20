|
|
Ruby Hawkes
Boulder City
Ruby Hawkes (Sofey) passed away on 10/13/2019 in Las Vegas, NV at the age of 79.
Ruby was born to William and Marie Sofey on September 7th, 1940 in Sherman, TX. She grew up in Brooklyn, NY and Gulfport, MS, graduating from Gulfport High School (class of 1958) and Perkinston Junior College.
Ruby was working at the VA Hospital in Biloxi, MS when she met E. Stanley Hawkes. They were married on October 14th, 1962. Ruby and Stan later moved to Pascagoula, MS where they lived for more than 30 years before moving to Boulder City, NV in 2006. Ruby volunteered for several years at the Grace Community Church Country Store and was a long-time and current volunteer at the Boulder City Senior Center, winning volunteer of the year in 2009.
Ruby was a devoted, kind, hard-working, compassionate mother, grandmother, wife, and friend. She was an avid and skilled Scrabble player who loved to read and spend time with friends and family. Her generosity, empathy, fortitude, and kindness were an inspiration. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Earl Stanley Hawkes. She is survived and remembered dearly by her aunt Violet Miller of Tappan, NY, sister Ruth Hatten (Chevis) of Gulfport, MS; sister Georgette Conwell (Jerry) of Scottsdale, AZ; brother William "Billy" Sofey (Suzanne) of Greenville, SC; daughter Leslie Brookins (Jeff) of Kansas City; MO; son J. Walter Hawkes (Lesley) of New York, NY; and grandchildren Riley, Lauren, and Charlotte Brookins of Kansas City, MO.
An informal celebration of Ruby's life will be held this Saturday, October 19th at 11am at the Senior Center of Boulder City, 813 Arizona Street, Boulder City, NV 89005. (702) 293-3320. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Ruby's name to the Senior Center of Boulder City.
Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 20, 2019