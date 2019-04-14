The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby Lee


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ruby Lee Obituary
Ruby L. Lee

1936-2019

Biloxi, MS

Ruby L. Lee, age 82, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Ruby enjoyed a successful 27 years with H&R Block. She loved gardening and reading. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Carlos E. Lee and her parents, Willie and Gracie Wilson. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruby will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now