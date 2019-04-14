|
Ruby L. Lee
1936-2019
Biloxi, MS
Ruby L. Lee, age 82, of Biloxi, MS passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Ruby enjoyed a successful 27 years with H&R Block. She loved gardening and reading. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Carlos E. Lee and her parents, Willie and Gracie Wilson. She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Ruby will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Howard Avenue in Biloxi, was honored to help serve this family. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2019