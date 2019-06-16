|
Mr. Rudolph "Rudy" Balius, Sr.
1927 - 2019
Biloxi
Mr. Rudolph "Rudy" Balius, Sr., age 92, of Biloxi, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019.He was born on March 11, 1927 in Biloxi, MS.
Mr. Balius was preceded in death by his parents, Hypolite Balius and Josephine Randazzo.
Survivors include his children, Bronwyn (David) Delancey, Toni (Doug) Creel, Rudy (Sandy) Balius, Jr., Shelly Balius, Jenny Fruth, Joseph Balius, and Nicky Balius; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.
At his request, private services will be held. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on June 16, 2019