1949 - 2019
Rudy Davis Obituary
Rudy Wilson Davis

May 4,1949 - July 4,2019

Perkinston

Rudy Wilson Davis,70, of Perkinston, passed away July 4,2019 at Forrest General Hospital. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore and Joyce Wilson Davis, and his daughter, Carmen Gayle Ladner.

He is survived by his wife of fifty years, Elaine Davis of Perkinston, MS; two sons, Danny Ray (Tammy Lynn) Davis of Iowa, LA and Lenny Paul (Fawn Michelle) Davis of Perkinston, MS; his son-in law, Chris Ladner; his two grandchildren, Mallory Paige Davis, Logan Nicholas; his seven step-grandchildren, Crystal Scruggs, Megan, Caitlin, Maverick, Cheyenne, Jasmyn, and Austin; his four step-great grandchildren, Fisher, Holdyn, Memphis, and Grayson. Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on July 10, 2019
