Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
1726 15th Street
Gulfport, MS 39501
228-865-0090
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church
1901 15th Street
Gulfport, MS
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church
1901 15th Street
Gulfport, MS
Rufus Turner Obituary
Rufus "Ruff" Enoch Turner, Jr.

Gulfport

Rufus "Ruff" Enoch Turner, Jr., aged 76 and resident of Gulfport, MS, passed away in the early hours of October 26, 2019, finally succumbing to his valiant battle with cancer.

Ruff was born in Hollandale, MS, to Rufus and Gertrude Turner as the second oldest of 4 children. He attended college at Delta State in Cleveland, MS, and grad school at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, AL, earning a Masters of Fine Arts. Ruff brought joy and creativity to everything he touched. He is survived by his son Barret, his grandson Samuel, and his daughter Elizabeth, as well as his sisters Evelyn and Beth and brother Bill. He leaves behind a legacy of art, especially at his church St. Peters By-the-Sea, that will surely stand as a testament to this beloved artist for years to come.

Ruff asked to be cremated and sprinkled in all of his favorite places, even some he never got to visit. Visitation will be at St. Peter's By-the-Sea Episcopal Church at 1901 15th Street in Gulfport, MS, on November 4th, 2019 at 10:00am with a brief service following at 11:00am. A reception in the Parish Hall will also follow the service with, in accordance to Ruff's wishes, all the beer and wine needed for a good Episcopalian party.

Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 30, 2019
