Tech Sgt. Russell L. Bailey, Jr. (USAF Retired)
1948 ~ 2019
Gulfport
Tech Sgt. Russell L. Bailey, Jr., (USAF – Retired) age 71, passed away on November 22, 2019 in Gulfport.
He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Bailey of Gulfport; daughter Lisa Wright; grandson Aiden Wright; granddaughter, Maddalyn Wright; sister, Laura Adams and her husband Michael.
Private interment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.
An online obituary can be viewed and memories, photos and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 24, 2019