Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Bailey


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Bailey Obituary
Tech Sgt. Russell L. Bailey, Jr. (USAF Retired)

1948 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Tech Sgt. Russell L. Bailey, Jr., (USAF – Retired) age 71, passed away on November 22, 2019 in Gulfport.

He is survived by his wife, Lorraine Bailey of Gulfport; daughter Lisa Wright; grandson Aiden Wright; granddaughter, Maddalyn Wright; sister, Laura Adams and her husband Michael.

Private interment will be held at Biloxi National Cemetery.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family.

An online obituary can be viewed and memories, photos and condolences shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -