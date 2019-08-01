|
|
Russell "Carlisle" Carothers
Gulfport
Russell Carlisle Carothers, Jr., age 77, of Gulfport, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Mr. Carothers is the son of Russell Carlisle (Teeny) and Edna Earl Carothers of West Point, MS and was preceded in death by his parents. He graduated from Mississippi State University. At State, he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and recently received the Semi-Century Sig award for 50 years of service to the fraternity. He graduated from the school of mortgage banking at Northwestern University and was active in mortgage banking for years before becoming a real estate broker on the Coast. He received his CRS, GRI, and ABR designations. He was a Top Producer Club Round Table Life Member of the Gulf Coast Association of Realtors. He participated in many civic organizations including the Kiwanis Club where he served as President and received the Legion of Honor. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church and the Gulfport Yacht Club. As his sons were growing up, and now with his grandchildren, he was a coach and an avid supporter of soccer. He loved the outdoors, but his passion was fishing and spent many hours in the Gulf.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marianna Carothers; his children, Russell "Russ" Carlisle Carothers, III (Tina), and Stuart Pressley Carothers (Sarah); his grandchildren, Lauren Carothers, Reese Carothers, Pressley Carothers, and Paige Carothers; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ellen and James Carty; and his beloved dog, Dak.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 5007 Lawson Avenue, Gulfport, from 9:30-11:00 am. Services will follow in the sanctuary at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the .
The family would like to express their sincerest thanks to family, friends, and caregivers for their loving support.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family. Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Aug. 1, 2019