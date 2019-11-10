|
Russell Davis "RD" Gerald, of Kiln, Mississippi passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019 at the age of 74 in the comfort of his home.
Russell was a longtime resident of Kiln, Mississippi. He was a member of Shoreline Baptist Church. He was a veteran of the US Army and a member of the VFW and American Legion. He retired from McDermott as an offshore engineer after many years of service. "RD" enjoyed fishing, hunting and outdoors. His pride and joy were his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Teresa Mitchell Gerald of Picayune, Mississippi; stepson, Wayne Thomas "Tommy" Wadel, III; three daughters, Shenna R. Gerald-Redmon (Robert), Shannon Gerald-Taylor, Amanda V. Wadel-McIntosh (Kevin); one brother, Rock Allen Gerald (Shawn); two sisters, Bessie West and Sybil Carver; eight grandchildren, Whitney Johnson, Jada Stone, Jason Taylor, Jonathon Taylor, Tommy Wadel, Ashton Sutton , Kadin Stone, Nathan Oliver.
He is preceded in death by three brothers, Jessie "Fat Man" Gerald, Michael Gerald, and Jack Gerald; one sister, Annie Louise Kelly.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 12, 2019, 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Picayune Funeral Home. Funeral Service will proceed at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow to Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website,
www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 10, 2019