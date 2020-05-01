Russell Ausbon Lott



Dec - 15,1934 - Apr 28, 2020



Wiggins, MS



Russell Ausbon Lott, age 85, of Lyman, Mississippi, passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. He was born in Wiggins, Mississippi on December 15, 1934.



Russell is survived by his loving wife of twenty-two years, Jean Given Shaw Lott of Gulfport Mississippi; two daughters, Janet (Ken) McKinion of Madison, Mississippi and Susan (Richard) Knox of Meridian, Mississippi, two stepsons, Ed (Gail) Shaw of Pensacola, Florida and Brian Shaw of Long Beach, Mississippi, sisters Carolyn Ofcansky and Gayle Ladner, both of Wiggins, Mississippi. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Laura McKinion of Flowood, Mississippi, Caitlin (Evan) Rios of Dallas, Texas, Brian (Sara Wray) Knox of Maben, Mississippi, Daniel (Sara Fitzgerald) Knox of Collinsville, Mississippi, along with three great-grandchildren, Lila, Cora and Mollie, and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.



Russell was preceded in death by his parents J. B. and Carrie Lott, his first wife, Retha Taylor Lott, brother Bobby Lott and sister Mary Sue Murphy, as well as an infant brother.



Russell served in the Air Force and then enjoyed a long career in civilian service to his country and had enjoyed his retirement to the fullest.



A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Woodlawn Cemetery in Wiggins, Mississippi. Arrangements are being handled by Moore Funeral Service in Wiggins, Mississippi.







