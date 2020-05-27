Russell Mitchell
1937 - 2020
Russell L. Mitchell

1937-2020

Kiln

Russell L. Mitchell, age 82, of Kiln, passed away on May 23, 2020.

Mr. Mitchell was born in the Catahoula community of Mississippi to Kire and Corelia Necaise Mitchell. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and had a true entrepreneurial spirit. He owned and operated many businesses along the Coast.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mignon Bonvillian, Margie Woods, Janice Saucier, Ruby Favre, and Muriel Necaise; brothers, Kire "Junior" Mitchell, Marshall Mitchell, Leland Mitchell, and Melvin Mitchell.

Russell is survived by his children, Russell Mitchell, II, Brant Mitchell (Maria), Andrew Mitchell, Shannon Denise Mitchell, and Terri Mitchell; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws.

A family visitation was held at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, and due to COVID19, a private graveside was held at Standard Sandhill Cemetery.

Should you wish to watch the graveside service, please do so by going to Russell's obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com , where you will find a button under the obituary to watch the service.

Please sign the online register book and share your memories on Russell's page at www.riemannfamily.com



Published in The Sun Herald on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
May 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
