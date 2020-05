Russell L. Mitchell1937-2020KilnRussell L. Mitchell, age 82, of Kiln, passed away on May 23, 2020.Mr. Mitchell was born in the Catahoula community of Mississippi to Kire and Corelia Necaise Mitchell. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and had a true entrepreneurial spirit. He owned and operated many businesses along the Coast.He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mignon Bonvillian, Margie Woods, Janice Saucier, Ruby Favre, and Muriel Necaise; brothers, Kire "Junior" Mitchell, Marshall Mitchell, Leland Mitchell, and Melvin Mitchell.Russell is survived by his children, Russell Mitchell, II, Brant Mitchell (Maria), Andrew Mitchell, Shannon Denise Mitchell, and Terri Mitchell; 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and in-laws.A family visitation was held at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Road, and due to COVID19, a private graveside was held at Standard Sandhill Cemetery.Should you wish to watch the graveside service, please do so by going to Russell's obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com , where you will find a button under the obituary to watch the service.Please sign the online register book and share your memories on Russell's page at www.riemannfamily.com