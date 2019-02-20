|
|
Ruth Amelia Guirola
1922-2019
Gulfport
Ruth Amelia Guirola, age 97 of Gulfport, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Guirola, Sr., and her parents, Ramon and Maria Perez.
She is survived by her children, Louis Guirola, Jr. (Stephanie) of Gulfport, Raymond Guirola (Janie) of Miami, FL, and Edward Guirola of Vancleave; her grandchildren, Angela, Kathryn, Melissa, Charles, Tanya, Jamie, Kristian, and Louis; her 8 great grandchildren; and her sister, Merida Perez of Miami, FL.
There will be a private family funeral service and burial.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi is serving the family.
An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com.
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 20, 2019