Ruth Jacquelyn "Jackie" Kalberg



1926 ~ 2019



Gulfport



The day dawned, shrouded in fog and rain. All through the preceding night, I'd checked on my mother's progress. She was resting peacefully, but in my heart, I felt something was amiss. The morning silence was only interrupted by the monotonous drone of Mama's oxygen machine and the quiet ticking of an antique clock. Her breathing was soft and low, but not labored. I asked her if she would like some breakfast, and to my surprise, she said yes. I prepared her oatmeal like she liked it, all buttery and sugary. She ate most of it, requesting cool water as she did. It was then that I noticed her breathing getting shorter, a rattle in her throat. I felt the end was near. As I'd often done during her hospitalization, I told her that I loved her. I whispered that it was okay to go Home to Jesus…I 'd be okay. And with that said, while holding her frail hand, my dear mother breathed her last breath on this earth, and her soul flew Home into the arms of Jesus!



Ruth Jacquelyn "Jackie" Kalberg passed away on February 22, 2019. Born in D'Lo, MS, on June 6, 1926, she spent most of her life on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Mom was a kind and loving Christian lady, who lived a selfless life that embodied Jesus' words: "Verily I say unto you, inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me, " And she did so in a way that not only helped people, she made them feel genuinely loved. We southern boys may love our fathers, but we adore our mothers, proudly wearing the moniker: mama's boy. A large piece of my heart has been taken from me.



She graduated in 1947 from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She taught 2nd grade for thirty-three years for Biloxi City Schools. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Gulfport for over 50 years until her health failed. She will miss the dear members of the Mary Sunday School class!



Jackie was preceded in death by her husband, Frank August Kalberg Jr.; her parents, Ellis J. Thompson Sr. and Hazel Donnell Thompson; and her brother, Ellis J. Thompson Jr. and his wife Georgia White Thompson.



She is survived by her only child, Anthony Wayne Kalberg; an aunt, Faye Nell Armstrong; nieces, Peggy Gunter Stone, Diane Gunter Woodriff, Rebecca White Hamel, and Theresa White Jones; a nephew, Alex Baridon; and cousins, Sharon Crabbe and Heather Brown.



A special thank you to Jackie's family and friends for their love and support in the final years of her life; dementia is a vicious demon. There are not enough superlatives for the ladies of Kare In Home, along with the 7th-floor nurses of Memorial Hospital!



Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church, Gulfport. The service honoring Mama's life will be at 11:00 a.m. Lunch will follow at the church. There will be a private graveside service at a later time. Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to FBC Gulfport for State or Foreign Missions.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport is serving the family. Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary