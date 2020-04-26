|
|
Ruth Loftis Pigue
1923-2020
Columbus, MS
Ruth "Wookie" Loftis Pigue, 97, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Windsor Nursing Home in Columbus, MS.
The Mississippi Gulf Coast city of Biloxi was home for Ruth for most of her adult life, and she loved her years there. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Biloxi. Ruth earned her Life Master in bridge by attending Duplicate bridge conventions and competing in local tournaments. She was also crowned queen of The Revelers Carnival Organization. She was a member of the Order of Billikins Mardi Gras Krewe. She was an excellent cook and seamstress, and was often called upon by local boutiques to model the latest fashions. In the 1960's she was voted Best Dressed on the Gulf Coast.
Ruth was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Elijah L Pigue; and son, Kim Loftis Pigue.
Ruth is survived by one daughter, Gayle P Glenn and her husband James L Glenn III (Sonny); Three grandsons, James A Glenn Sr. (Andy), Christopher L Glenn (Chris), and Douglas L Pigue (Doug); Four great-grandchildren, Caroline C Glenn (Caroline), Reagan G Glenn (Reagan), James A Glenn Jr. (Drew), and Waverly S Glenn (Waverly); and many loving nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Palmer Home for Children, P.O. Box 746, Columbus, MS, 39703.
A memorial service will be held in Biloxi, MS, at a later date.
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 26, 2020