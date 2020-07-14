Ruth Esther Reed
1936-2020
Biloxi
Ruth Esther Reed, age 84 of Biloxi, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospice Facility in Gulfport. She was born November 22, 1935, in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota to Arthur & Esther Eichmann.
Ruth was preceded in death by her mother & father; one sister; one son; and three husbands.
Ruth is survived by two sisters; three brothers; seven daughters; one son; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.
During the last two years of her life, she faithfully & joyfully attended church services and bible study classes at First Baptist Church of Biloxi. She was known for her soft-spoken charm with a caring & giving attitude. She was the type of person that saw the, "good" in everyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother, & great grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all.
Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Coalville Cemetery in Woolmarket, MS at 10:00 A.M. with Mr. James Haynes officiating. The graveside service will be live-streamed on her obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com
.
RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com