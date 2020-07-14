1/1
Ruth Reed
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Esther Reed

1936-2020

Biloxi

Ruth Esther Reed, age 84 of Biloxi, Mississippi, passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospice Facility in Gulfport. She was born November 22, 1935, in Pelican Rapids, Minnesota to Arthur & Esther Eichmann.

Ruth was preceded in death by her mother & father; one sister; one son; and three husbands.

Ruth is survived by two sisters; three brothers; seven daughters; one son; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty-one great grandchildren.

During the last two years of her life, she faithfully & joyfully attended church services and bible study classes at First Baptist Church of Biloxi. She was known for her soft-spoken charm with a caring & giving attitude. She was the type of person that saw the, "good" in everyone. She was a loving mother, grandmother, & great grandmother, and will be dearly missed by all.

Due to COVID-19 gathering restrictions, a private funeral service will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Coalville Cemetery in Woolmarket, MS at 10:00 A.M. with Mr. James Haynes officiating. The graveside service will be live-streamed on her obituary page at www.riemannfamily.com.

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed and memories shared at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Live-streamed @ www.riemannfamily.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved