Ruth Jean St. Onge
1920 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Ruth Jean St. Onge passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at Gulfport Memorial. She recently celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends (born January 14, 1920). Ruth was a long time resident of Long Beach and a Biloxi teacher at Gorenflo Elementary where she taught 1st grade for over 30 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lt. Colonel Arthur P. St. Onge, her parents Dr. and Mrs. W.O. Dodson of Willow, OK and her sister, June Patterson of Rogers, AR.
Survivors include her son, Chris St. Onge and his wife, Michele, of Metarie, LA; her ever patient daughter, Jean Marie Szymanski and her husband Frank of Biloxi, MS; her grandchildren Nicole Tapia, Zack St. Onge and Zack's wife Abbie; her two great granddaughters, Gwenna and Clover St. Onge. Other survivors are Frank Szymanski IV, Sara, John and Parker Haman and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Mrs. St. Onge graduated from Magnum, OK high school and attended the University of Oklahoma College for Women, graduating with a Bachelors Degree in History. She obtained a Masters in Physical Science from Loyola University, New Orleans and trained in Montessori at Rosary College in Chicago, Ill.
After graduating from OU she worked as a reporter for the Dallas Times Herald. Ruth met Art on January 2, 1942 while in Dallas. Then she worked for American Airlines in New York and Phoenix, AZ. Ruth and Art were married June 28, 1945 in Oklahoma. While Art attended graduate school at the University of OK she worked on the Daily Oklahoman. When he was recalled for the Korean conflict, she moved back to Willow. When Art returned, they moved with Chris to Osaka, Japan. Art was then posted to Colorado Springs. The family,which now included Jean Marie, was stationed to Nancy, France and then to Bad Kreuznach, Germany. They were finally stationed at Fort Knox, KY where Art retired. Ruth's dream was to retire on the water, so Art moved the family to the Gulf Coast. Ruth began her long career working for the Biloxi School System and retired in 1992.
Ruth was an avid OU fan watching every game and complaining when "they" were mean to her quarterbacks. OU football will never be the same without her. She never missed an episode of Jeopardy and has a 100th birthday card from Alex Trebek to prove it.
Services will be held Saturday, February 29th, at Riemanns Funeral Home on Beauvoir Road, Biloxi, MS at 11:00am with visitation from 10:00 AM-11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Walter Anderson Museum, 510 Washington Avenue, Ocean Springs,MS 39564.
Published in The Sun Herald from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020