1937 - 2019
Ruth Summers Obituary
Ruth Mae Summers

1937 ~ 2019

Bay St. Louis

Ruth Mae Summers, age 82, of Bay St. Louis, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019.

Ruth was born in August 1937, in Bay St. Louis to Crayton Shiyou and Lola (Page) Shiyou Ladner. A lifelong resident of Bay St. Louis, she was a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Hope Chapter #402 and the VFW Auxiliary.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Summers Sr.; her daughter, Susan Summers; her parents, Crayton Shiyou and Lola Shiyou Ladner; her sister, Marie Wallace; her brothers, Michael Shiyou, Edward Shiyou, Ronald Shiyou, Norman Shiyou, Norbert Shiyou, and Tody Shiyou.

She is survived by her children, Sandra Ladner, Debra Bermond, Robert "Bobby" Summers Jr., Dian (Richard) Kennedy, Beverly Ann (Johnny) Davis, Douglas (Carla) Summers, and Tracy (Glen) Meranto; 17 grandchildren; 25 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; her brother, Dolphus Shiyou; and her sisters, Beverly Necaise and Evon Shiyou.

The family would like say a special "THANK YOU" to Darlene Storey for her special care of Ms. Ruth.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 10, 2019, at 10:00am, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln Delisle Rd, Pass Christian, MS. Visitation will be Tuesday evening, December 9, 2019, from 6:00-9:00pm and Wednesday, December 10, 2019, from 9:00-10:00am. Interment will follow the service at Bayou Coco Cemetery. An online obituary may be viewed and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 10, 2019
