Ruthie Cecile Jones
April 30, 1929 - August 5, 2020
Pascagoula
Ruthie Cecile Jones, age 91, of Pascagoula passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 at her home. She was born April 30, 1929 in Philadelphia, MS and has been a resident of Pascagoula since 1952. Mrs. Ruthie retired in 1991 from Singing River Hospital in the Central Service Department after working over 35 years. She was a devoted member of Riverside Baptist Church and loved her church family. Ruthie was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, and friend to everyone she knew. Her sweet spirit will be missed but she will always be remembered for her loving and giving heart. She is preceded in death by her four brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, John Henry Jones; devoted son and caretaker, Dewayne Jones; two brothers, Grady Adcock and J. D. Adcock (Yvonne); three sisters, Margie Dunn, Barbara Jones, and Mary Dyess; Numerous other relatives, helpful neighborhood friends, and her Loving church family.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, 11:00am, at Riverside Baptist Church in Pascagoula with Rev. Tracy Martin officiating. To the friends that will be attending, please write your words of comfort down and bring it to the service for her family to read in the days to come. Because of the COVID-19 regulations there will not be a visitation time directly with the family but her body will lie in state from 10:00-11:00am for viewing. Wearing Mask and social distancing will be necessary. Pallbearers will be her nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to her church, Riverside Baptist Church, 2211 Canty Street, Pascagoula, Mississippi 39567. Those not able to attend may sign an online register at www.obryantokeefe.com
and watch livestream on the funeral home's Facebook page or after on the website