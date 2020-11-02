Ryleigh Harper ButlerDecember 2, 2017 - October 25, 2020Gautier, MSMiss Ryleigh Harper Butler, 2, of Gautier, passed away October 25, 2020 in New Orleans. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Jerry Howell, Jim Harris and Joey Lucas; paternal grandparents, Ronald Eugene Butler, Douglas and Sydney Walters, Roy Halverson Fore and Tisha Cleo Fore, Edward and Ophelia Byrd Lyon.She is survived by her parents, Travis and Ellen Butler of Gautier; sister, Kayleigh Blake Butler of Gautier; aunts, Julie Rena Giacone, Britney Lauren Butler, Kathryn Louise Howell and Layla Ann Lucas; uncles, Taylor Ryan Howell and Phillip Adrian Howell; maternal grandparents, Derrick and Jean Lucas of Oak Grove and Barry and Carrie Howell of Seminary; maternal great grandparents, Delma and Hilda Fiveash of Carnes and Brenda Lucas of Hattiesburg; maternal great-great-grandparents, Ondean Townsend Harris of Hattiesburg; paternal grandparents, Doug and Angela Butler of Carnes; paternal great-grandparents, Sandra Butler of Carnes, Marcia and Tom Taylor of Wiggins and Garland and Peggy Lyon of Carnes.Services will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, November 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Carnes with burial to follow in the Entrekin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4p.m. until November 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Carnes. Moore Funeral Services in Wiggins is in charge of the arrangements.