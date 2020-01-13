The Sun Herald Obituaries
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
911 Porter Avenue
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
Sally Laura Snyder Parker

1925-2020

Ocean Springs

Sally Laura Snyder Parker, age 94, passed away on January 10, 2020. Mrs. Parker, a native of the Mississippi Delta, was born on August 21, 1925, and lived in Ocean Springs most of her adult life. She is well-known for her stories about her rich life picking cotton and the days she spent tending Parker's Grocery and Service Station. Her laughter was contagious, and she was quick to relay that she had much for which to be thankful.

Mrs. Parker was preceded in death by her husband, Clarence Welton Parker, Sr.; her son, James Albert Parker; as well as her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children: Sally Louise (Elmond) Dufrene of Kiln, MS, Clarence Welton, Jr. (Gaylynn) Parker, and Laurie Ann (John) Porco, all of Ocean Springs, Mississippi. She also is survived by her grandchildren: Susan Lossett, Larry (Charlene) Bennett, Angelyn Parnell, Amber Cooper, James Albert (Jenny) Parker, Jr. Leslie (Dave) Ericksen, Joseph (Lydia) Parker, and John Parker. In addition, Mrs. Parker has 22 great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home in Ocean Springs at 12:00 p.m. Friends are invited to visit 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Park. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Jan. 13, 2020
