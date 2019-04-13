Home

Lockett-Williams Mortuary, Inc. - Gulfport
2018 31st Avenue
Gulfport, MS 39501
(228)863-7712
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church
Gulfport, MS
Sam L. Williams Jr.


1927 - 2019
Sam L. Williams Jr. Obituary
Mr. Sam Lee Williams, Jr.

Feb. 25, 1927 - Apr. 9, 2019

Gulfport

Mr. Sam Lee Williams, 92, of Gulfport, Mississippi, departed this life, Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Mr. Williams was a 70 year resident of the Mississippi Gulf Coast and was a member of Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, Gulfport. He attended Veterans School and later joined the United States Armed Forces. After serving his country, Mr. Williams began working as a Longshoreman for the ILA Local 1303. He was a hard worker and taught his family to do the same.

He is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Mrs. Wonzie Lois Magee Williams; both parents, Mr. Sam L. Williams, Sr. and Mrs. Eloise Walker Brown; a son, Waymon Williams; a daughter, Lee Alice Taylor; one sister; and four brothers

He leaves to cherish his loving memory, a son, Charles Williams; four daughters, Galudette Williams, Rita (Jimmy) Braxton, Jacqueline Williams and Brenda Williams; 16 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren and a host of family members and friends.

Funeral: 11:00 AM, Thursday, April 18, 2019; Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, Gulfport. Visitation: 10:00 AM. Interment: Biloxi National Cemetery. ONLINE REGISTRY:WWW.LOCKETTWILLIAMS.COM
Published in The Sun Herald from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019
