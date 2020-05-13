Samuel Estep
1955 - 2020
UTCS Samuel Eddie Estep, USN Retired

1955 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Samuel Eddie Estep, age 65, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Biloxi, MS at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Jean Price; paternal grandparents, William Albert Estep and Rose Estep; and maternal grandparents, Tuncil Price and Grace Price.

Left behind to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 40 years, Donna Sue Estep of Gulfport; father, Chester Eddy Estep; son, Franklion Eddy Estep; siblings, Ronald "Bill" Estep (Susan), Lannie Estep (Angie), Stacy Estep McCormack (Jimmy); one granddaughter, Kaylee Armstrong Estep; and nephews, Brandon, Dustin, Devon, Dwayne, Dan, Raymond, and Tyler.

Sam was a true patriot so its comes to no surprise that Independence day was his favorite holiday, partly because his family has been settled in America since the 1600's, but mostly for the love he had of his country. Sam was of Baptist faith and enjoyed squirrel hunting, deer hunting and freshwater fishing. He always found ways to keep himself busy. He was a very loving man who always put his family first and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Keesler Medical Center for all of their loving care trying to save his life.

Private funeral services for immediate family members will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private interment will take place at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family



Published in The Sun Herald on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Interment
Biloxi National Cemetery
MAY
14
Funeral service
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
Im so very sorry for your loss. May God cover you in peace & comfort during this painful time. RIP Sam!
Carol Speck
Friend
May 12, 2020
I always called Sam master chief as he was a master at helping people and always showed kindness and respect to all..
Gary Broom
Acquaintance
May 12, 2020
Condolences to the Estep family. Sam was a true patriot and a good man.
Nadine
Friend
May 12, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jeanne Lizana
Family
May 13, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Riemann Family Funeral Homes
