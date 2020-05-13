UTCS Samuel Eddie Estep, USN Retired1955 ~ 2020GulfportSamuel Eddie Estep, age 65, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Biloxi, MS at Keesler Air Force Base Medical Center.He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Jean Price; paternal grandparents, William Albert Estep and Rose Estep; and maternal grandparents, Tuncil Price and Grace Price.Left behind to cherish his memory include his beloved wife of 40 years, Donna Sue Estep of Gulfport; father, Chester Eddy Estep; son, Franklion Eddy Estep; siblings, Ronald "Bill" Estep (Susan), Lannie Estep (Angie), Stacy Estep McCormack (Jimmy); one granddaughter, Kaylee Armstrong Estep; and nephews, Brandon, Dustin, Devon, Dwayne, Dan, Raymond, and Tyler.Sam was a true patriot so its comes to no surprise that Independence day was his favorite holiday, partly because his family has been settled in America since the 1600's, but mostly for the love he had of his country. Sam was of Baptist faith and enjoyed squirrel hunting, deer hunting and freshwater fishing. He always found ways to keep himself busy. He was a very loving man who always put his family first and will be greatly missed by his family and friends.The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at Keesler Medical Center for all of their loving care trying to save his life.Private funeral services for immediate family members will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020. A private interment will take place at Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave. Biloxi, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport is serving the family