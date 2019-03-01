The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
1960 - 2019
Samuel Wright Obituary
Samuel "Andy" Wright

1960 ~ 2019

Biloxi

Samuel "Andy" Wright, 58, of Biloxi, MS passed away Tuesday, February 26, 2019 in Ocean Springs.

Andy was born in Milford, DE and was a resident of the coast for the past 5 years. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Andy was an avid fisherman and pool enthusiast and a member of the APA Pool Players Association.

He was preceded in death by his step-sister, Melissa Ann Frommel.

Andy's survivors include his sons, Kyle Wright and Justin Wright, both of Horn Lake, MS; his mother, Pat Sevigny of Biloxi, MS; his father, Paul (Johnnie) Wright of Pace, FL; his siblings, Karen (Anthony) Paxton of Sardis, TN and Paul "Pete" (Cynthia) Wright of Norfolk, VA; his step-brother, Robert (Ellie) Frommel of Pace, FL; and his aunt and uncle, Linda and Al Murphy of Biloxi, MS.

In lieu of flowers the family prefers donations to one's favorite charity in Andy's memory.

A Memorial Service will be held at the Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1:00 pm. Friends may visit from 12:00 pm until service time.

View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
