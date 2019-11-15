|
Sandra Caccioppo
1948 ~ 2019
Pass Christian
Sandra Ladner Caccioppo, age 71, passed away on Wednesday November 13, 2019 in Gulfport, MS.
Visitation for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, from 5:00 – 10:00 PM, with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 9113 Kiln DeLisle Rd. Pass Christian.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dedeaux with visitation from 8:30 – 9:30 AM at the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery at Rotten Bayou, Diamondhead, MS.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Sacred Heart Catholic Church Building Fund.
Published in The Sun Herald on Nov. 15, 2019