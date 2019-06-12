The Sun Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
675 E. Howard Avenue
Biloxi, MS 39530
228-374-5650
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of Fatima Church
Biloxi, MS
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Fallo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Fallo


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sandra Fallo Obituary
Sandra Jeanine Fallo

1939-2019

Biloxi, MS

Sandra Jeanine (Tiblier) Fallo, age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Biloxi, MS, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Biloxi, MS on December 17, 1939 and was a lifelong resident.

Sandra attended Gorenflo Elementary School and graduated from Biloxi High School in 1956. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, always generous and gracious. Sandra spent her entire life taking care of others, with her top priorities being her family and the children she took under her wing as a cafeteria manager in Biloxi Schools for 39 years. She gave her all to every school and at every level in the district. Sandra touched the lives of so many people with her smiles, her enthusiasm (she loved game days and pep rallies), her silly dances, her big hugs and her truly caring nature. She not only made sure her "kids" didn't go hungry, she also fed their spirits with her love, leaving a legacy that won't be forgotten. Two Biloxi Schools yearbooks were dedicated in her honor and she was also the recipient of a support person of the year award from the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce and a national business honor society award.

Sandra loved to cook, sew, cater events, and she especially enjoyed playing the slots, win or lose. Her greatest joy, though, was spending time with her family. She was much loved and will be deeply missed.

Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Iva and Junnie Tiblier; her beloved husband of 51 years, Patrick Fallo; daughters, Julie Fallo and Sue Welch; and sister, Sherry Helveston.

She is survived by her children, Patrick Fallo Jr., John Fallo (Chris), Eddie Fallo (Pennie), Sandra Hailey (Charles), and La'Shawn Blanchette; brothers, Gordon and Mark Tiblier; numerous nieces; nephews; and friends. Sandra is also survived by her pride and joy, her 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Encompass Health for their kindness and care.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 14th at 12 noon at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Biloxi. Friends are welcome to visit from 10:30 a.m. until service time. A reception following the service will be held in the Parish Hall at Fatima immediately following the service. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com
Published in The Sun Herald on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now