Sandra Jeanine Fallo



1939-2019



Biloxi, MS



Sandra Jeanine (Tiblier) Fallo, age 79, passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 in Biloxi, MS, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Biloxi, MS on December 17, 1939 and was a lifelong resident.



Sandra attended Gorenflo Elementary School and graduated from Biloxi High School in 1956. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, always generous and gracious. Sandra spent her entire life taking care of others, with her top priorities being her family and the children she took under her wing as a cafeteria manager in Biloxi Schools for 39 years. She gave her all to every school and at every level in the district. Sandra touched the lives of so many people with her smiles, her enthusiasm (she loved game days and pep rallies), her silly dances, her big hugs and her truly caring nature. She not only made sure her "kids" didn't go hungry, she also fed their spirits with her love, leaving a legacy that won't be forgotten. Two Biloxi Schools yearbooks were dedicated in her honor and she was also the recipient of a support person of the year award from the Biloxi Chamber of Commerce and a national business honor society award.



Sandra loved to cook, sew, cater events, and she especially enjoyed playing the slots, win or lose. Her greatest joy, though, was spending time with her family. She was much loved and will be deeply missed.



Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, Iva and Junnie Tiblier; her beloved husband of 51 years, Patrick Fallo; daughters, Julie Fallo and Sue Welch; and sister, Sherry Helveston.



She is survived by her children, Patrick Fallo Jr., John Fallo (Chris), Eddie Fallo (Pennie), Sandra Hailey (Charles), and La'Shawn Blanchette; brothers, Gordon and Mark Tiblier; numerous nieces; nephews; and friends. Sandra is also survived by her pride and joy, her 20 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.



The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses at Encompass Health for their kindness and care.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, June 14th at 12 noon at Our Lady of Fatima Church in Biloxi. Friends are welcome to visit from 10:30 a.m. until service time. A reception following the service will be held in the Parish Hall at Fatima immediately following the service. The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. View and sign register book at www.bradfordokeefe.com Published in The Sun Herald on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary