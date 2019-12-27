|
|
Sandra Kay Overstreet
March 08,1952- December 22, 2019
McHenry
Sandra Kay Overstreet, 67, of McHenry, MS was of the Baptist faith; and after a seven year battle with cancer went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Memorial Hospital, Gulfport. Sandra was born March 8, 1952, in Moss Point, MS. Sandra was a substitute teacher for many years in the Stone County Schools. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents Leroy and Edith Hearndon, sisters Jewel Hearndon and Katy Howell, brother Alton Hearndon and grandson Glen Lee Overstreet.
Sandra is survived by her husband Franklin Joe Overstreet; two sons, Franklin Jason Overstreet (Anna), grandchildren Thomas Joseph, Ivey Renae and Tyson Jase; and Daniel Aaron Overstreet (Amanda), grandchildren Ira Braxton, Hannah Grace, Aaron Bryson, and Madalyn Danielle; siblings Robert (Margaret) Hearndon of Wade, Frances Hester of Franklin Creek, Melva Ray (Sheila) Hearndon of North Carolina, Joyce (Roger) Puckett of Pensacola, Dewey (Beverly) Hearndon, Sarah Hearndon-Martin of Vancleave, Darlene (Jerry) Howard of Agricola, and Donna Curtis of Pascagoula.
The Overstreet family would like to express a special thanks to Dr. Allison Wall for her loving care. Visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019, from 6:00-9:00 pm at Moore Funeral Services of Wiggins and Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019, at 11:00 am at Moore Funeral Services with internment following at McHenry Gardens. Moore Funeral Services is Handling the arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Dec. 27, 2019