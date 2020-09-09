Sandra Schmidt Kolodziej
Diamondhead
Sandra Schmidt Kolodziej lost a courageous three-year battle with cancer on September 5, 2020 at her home in Diamondhead, Mississippi.
Sandy was born to Arnold and Emelene Schmidt on May 24, 1944 in Somerville, New Jersey.
She graduated from North Hunterdon Regional High School, Annandale, New Jersey in 1962 and the Thomas Jefferson Medical College School of Nursing, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 1965. She then began her nursing career at St. Barnabas Hospital in Livingston, New Jersey.
During her final year of nursing school, she met Lt. John S. Kolodziej, USN. They were married on July 9, 1966 and she began her new career as a Navy "submarine wife". Changes of duty station took her to Monterey, California where son Christopher was born in 1967; Virginia Beach, Virginia where daughter Kelly was born in 1969; Washington, D.C.; and St. Thomas, Virgin Islands where daughter Kaaren was born in 1972. After that it was back to Virginia, out to California, and finally to Diamondhead, Mississippi in 1978.
Sandy continued her nursing career whenever possible, eventually working ten years at Hancock Hospital in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi and her final thirty-one years in the Emergency Department at Memorial Hospital, Gulfport, Mississippi. She was known as a dedicated and passionate nurse with high performance standards - do the job right, do the whole job, and maintain a clean [virtually sterile] work environment.
Sandy's greatest love was her family. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. If you were her friend, you knew you were loved and that she would always be there to help you any way she could. For most medical problems, the first line of action was to call Sandy.
Her other great passion was traveling. She had walked on all seven continents, visited over one hundred countries, circled the earth and crossed every latitude from the Arctic to the Antarctic.
Sandy was predeceased by her parents and her daughter Kaaren Burke. She is survived by her husband John; her son Christopher Kolodziej of Alexandria, Virginia; her daughter Kelly Cunningham [Michael] and grandchildren Jack, Catherine and Erin of South Riding, Virginia; her son-in-law Michael Burke and grandsons Mason and Wyatt of Sage, California.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Gulf Catholic Church, Bay St. Louis.
Mississippi at 11:00 am on Friday, September 11,2020. Family members will be available one hour prior to the funeral. The funeral will be streamed on the church's website, olgchurch.net
.
On the website select either Facebook or YouTube and follow the directions there.