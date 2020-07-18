Sandra Murrell

Sandra Faye Murrell



January 25,1952- July 10, 2020



Biloxi, MS



On July 10, 2020, Sandra Faye Murrell (nee Pellagalle), age 68, of Biloxi, MS decided she had enough of this world's drama and opted instead to join Elvis for her long awaited and eagerly anticipated private concert.The tipping point in that decision may have been the possibility of the 2020 New Orleans Saints season being canceled due to the virus however we may never know.



You may notice the accompanying unprofessional candid photo, this is because of her unparalleled ability to take horrible photos in where she would blink, move, turn head or contort just as the photos were taken.Because of this unique ability, photos were limited. Rest assured she was beautiful both inside and out.



She is survived by 5 children, 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and 1 very special grand dog. However, as with most true Cajun families, the number of loved ones are extensive (and relationship titles complicated). She was affectionately known as "Granny" to anyone regardless of family connection. She was an amazing cook, avid reader, and one of the most selfless people on the planet.



Our faith, though diverse, will see us through the loss of one incredible woman whom we were blessed to know and love. The memories we have will see us through our shattered hearts until we somehow remember...."it's all good".





