Sandra Roy
Dec. 9, 1934- Oct. 27, 2019
Pascagoula
Mrs. Sandra Broussard Roy, age 84, was born in Crowley, LA and resided in Pascagoula, MS for many years before her passing. On October 27, 2019, Sandra went home to be with the Lord while surrounded by family at Singing River Hospital.
She is preceded in death by: her parents, Henry and Mary Evans Broussard.
Sandra leaves her survivors to cherish her loving memories: her daughters, Undine Smith (Donald) , Sandra Roy-Cook, and Linda Cook; her sons, Allen J. Roy Jr. (Melodie) , Michael T. Roy (JoAnne) , Jonathan C. Roy (Sherri) ; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a special friend, Essie Biggs; and a special pet dog, Miss Mouse. Celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Entrusted to Guardian Angels www.guardianangelsfh.com.
