Sandra Green Schroeder
June 24, 1943 - September 28, 2019
Sandra Green Schroeder from Gulfport, MS went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Sept 28, 2019. She was 76 years old and was preceded in death by her parents Gene and Louise (French) Green of Gulfport MS.
Sandy is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Bill Schroeder; two children and their spouses, Kim McDaniel and Jennifer Riefle from Sarasota FL, and Kevin and Melissa McDaniel from Montgomery AL; two granddaughters, Hannah and Emma McDaniel; and her sister Sally Green Miles from Gulfport MS.
Sandy was the owner of Anderson and Schroeder Realty in Gulfport for many years until her retirement in 1995. In their "spare" time, Sandy and Bill operated the Schroeder Christmas Tree Farm, selling Christmas trees from their property on John Clark Road.
Once retired, Sandy and Bill spent many wonderful years together traveling throughout North America sightseeing and searching for the perfect "bear claw" pastry, visiting friends and family, and being active in her church. She was an amazing person, loving and caring mother, grandmother and wife. Her unconditional love for her family was evident in every aspect of her life. If she was spending time with her family, she was happy.
Sandy was an active member of Michael Memorial Baptist Church in Gulfport MS, where the celebration of her life will be held on October 16, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. Should friends desire, contributions may be sent to the Susan G. Komen Memorial Campaign in Sandy's honor. https://ww5.komen.org/GetInvolved/Donate/MemorialsandTributes/MemorialsTributes.htm
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 3, 2019