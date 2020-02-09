Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Poplar Head United Methodist Church
Saucier, MS
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Poplar Head United Methodist Church
Saucier, MS
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newberry Chapel
Alma, AR
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Newberry Chapel
Alma, AR
Sandy Davenport


1929 - 2020
Sandy Davenport Obituary
MSgt Sandy Davenport, USAF, Ret.

1929 ~ 2020

Saucier

MSgt Sandy Davenport, USAF, Ret., age 90, of Saucier, passed away on February 6, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Thelma Davenport; and wife, Earlyne Davenport; his parents, John and Myrtle Davenport; 5 brothers, Jack, Lloyd, Wilbur, Harold, and Jim Davenport; a sister, Dorothy Weiman; a granddaughter, Skye Davenport; and a grandson, Rob Davenport.

Survivors include his sister, Joann Rogers; 4 sons, Bruce Davenport (Karen), Kent Davenport (Beth), Barry Davenport (Donna), and Mark Davenport; 9 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Mr. Davenport was a native of Alma, Arkansas and later served 22 years in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War and Vietnam War retiring as a Master Sergeant. After the Air Force, he remained at Keesler AFB for 14 years as an Electronics Instructor. He was a member of White Plains United Methodist Church and his joy was raising and training hound dogs.

A visitation will on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 12 – 2 pm at Poplar Head United Methodist Church in Saucier. A funeral service will be at 2 pm in the church.

Another visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 12 – 2 pm at the Newberry Chapel, Alma, Arkansas. A service will be at 2 pm in the chapel. Interment will be in Newberry Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to one's favorite charity.

The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, Gulfport, is serving the family and online tributes may be offered at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 9, 2020
