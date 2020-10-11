Sanford Earl Landry, Jr.
12/18/1960 ~ 10/5/2020
Ocean Springs/Florida
Sanford E. "Porky" Landry, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents Sanford E. Landry, Sr. and Lynda Canzoneri Landry and his sister Sherry Wallace. He is survived by his wife Fanette A. Landry, his children Robin Holman (John), Scott Landry and Ashley Landry, and one grandson, Blake Holman. Sanford served in the U S Air Force for over 20 years, and had worked for Lockheed Martin as an aircraft repair specialist. He loved watching the Saints, LSU, fishing and spending time with his family.
A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., in West Jackson County. Burial will follow in the Biloxi National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the American Cancer Society
, P O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123 or cancer.org
