1/1
Sanford Earl Landry Jr.
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sanford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanford Earl Landry, Jr.

12/18/1960 ~ 10/5/2020

Ocean Springs/Florida

Sanford E. "Porky" Landry, Jr. passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was preceded in death by his parents Sanford E. Landry, Sr. and Lynda Canzoneri Landry and his sister Sherry Wallace. He is survived by his wife Fanette A. Landry, his children Robin Holman (John), Scott Landry and Ashley Landry, and one grandson, Blake Holman. Sanford served in the U S Air Force for over 20 years, and had worked for Lockheed Martin as an aircraft repair specialist. He loved watching the Saints, LSU, fishing and spending time with his family.

A visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the 1:00 p.m. funeral service on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at The RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd., in West Jackson County. Burial will follow in the Biloxi National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the American Cancer Society, P O Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK. 73123 or cancer.org

RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, West Jackson County is proudly serving the family. Sign online register, share memories, condolences and photos at www.riemannfamily.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Riemann Family Funeral Homes
13872 Lemoyne Blvd
Biloxi, MS 39564
(228) 215-8700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Sun Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved