Sanita Jetton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sanita Jetton

1935-2020

Perkinston

Sanita Jetton, age 84, passed away on June 5, 2020, in Biloxi, Mississippi. She worked at Stone County Hospital and Biloxi Regional Hospital in medical records. She was past Worthy Matron and also served as a Star Point over the years for Daisy Vestry Eastern Star.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon H. Jetton; her parents, Lewis and Gruda Mae Sharpe; son, James H. Jetton; and 2 brothers, Franklin and Lewis Sharpe.

She is survived by her two sons, Wayne and David Jetton (Suzette) of Perkinston; 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Emeila, Leesa, and Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Strait and Landry; one sister, Gwinnette Vise of Hurley and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Hunt/Whittington Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hunt/Whittington Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore Funeral Service
1115 College Ave W
Wiggins, MS 39577
(601) 928-4522
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved