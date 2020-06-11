Sanita Jetton1935-2020PerkinstonSanita Jetton, age 84, passed away on June 5, 2020, in Biloxi, Mississippi. She worked at Stone County Hospital and Biloxi Regional Hospital in medical records. She was past Worthy Matron and also served as a Star Point over the years for Daisy Vestry Eastern Star.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon H. Jetton; her parents, Lewis and Gruda Mae Sharpe; son, James H. Jetton; and 2 brothers, Franklin and Lewis Sharpe.She is survived by her two sons, Wayne and David Jetton (Suzette) of Perkinston; 4 grandchildren, Jeffrey, Emeila, Leesa, and Brandon; two great-grandchildren, Strait and Landry; one sister, Gwinnette Vise of Hurley and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at 10:00 AM, at Hunt/Whittington Cemetery. Moore Funeral Service is in charge of the arrangements.