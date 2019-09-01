Home

Southern Mississippi Funeral Services
6631 Washington Ave
Ocean Springs, MS 39564
(228) 872-3637
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bethel Hill Baptist Church
Vancleave, MS
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Bethel Hill Baptist Church
Vancleave, MS
View Map
Sapet Barhonovich Maida Quave

Sapet Barhonovich Maida Quave Obituary
Maida Quave Sapet Barhonovich

Biloxi

Maida Quave Sapet Barhonovich passed away August 28th, 2019.

Maida on was born in Biloxi, MS on August 25, 1950. She was a lifelong resident of Biloxi. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grand kids and her cat, "Precious".

Maida is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen D. Quave.

Her survivors include a son, Mario (Stacy) Sapet, III; a daughter ,Helen Kristine Sapet Centanni and (son-in-law, Rick Centanni); brothers, Arthur (Beverly) Quave and Rodney (Julia) Quave.; granchildren, Landon Sapet, and Carsen, Sofie and Parker Centanni.

A visitation will be held at Bethel Hill Baptist Church,Vancleave, MS on Tuesday, September 3rd from 12:00 -1:00pm with a service to begin at 1:00pm. Interment to follow after at Bethel Hill Cemetery.

Southern MS Funeral Services is proud to serve the Barhonovich family.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 1, 2019
