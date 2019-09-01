|
Maida Quave Sapet Barhonovich
Biloxi
Maida Quave Sapet Barhonovich passed away August 28th, 2019.
Maida on was born in Biloxi, MS on August 25, 1950. She was a lifelong resident of Biloxi. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grand kids and her cat, "Precious".
Maida is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Helen D. Quave.
Her survivors include a son, Mario (Stacy) Sapet, III; a daughter ,Helen Kristine Sapet Centanni and (son-in-law, Rick Centanni); brothers, Arthur (Beverly) Quave and Rodney (Julia) Quave.; granchildren, Landon Sapet, and Carsen, Sofie and Parker Centanni.
A visitation will be held at Bethel Hill Baptist Church,Vancleave, MS on Tuesday, September 3rd from 12:00 -1:00pm with a service to begin at 1:00pm. Interment to follow after at Bethel Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 1, 2019