Sara Kathryn "Kathy" Moore



1928 ~ 2019



Gulfport



Mrs. Kathy (Sarah Kathryn) Moore, age 90, died at Canon Hospice in Gulfport, MS on July 5, 2019.



She was a native of Philadelphia, MS and move to Gulfport in 1951 where she worked in the Indirect Finance Department. She was President of both the Credit Professionals of the Gulf Coast and Credit Professionals of Mississippi. She served as Treasurer of the Gulfport Memorial Hospital Volunteers for several years and, along with her husband, was a charter member of Bayou View Baptist Church serving in many positions.



Mrs. Moore was preceded in the death by her husband of 50 years, Pete Moore; parents, D. L. and Nancy Thrash; sisters, Ruth Whitecotten, Dean Ward, and Polly Akins; and her brothers, Thurman Thrash and Billy Thrash.



Survivors include her only daughter, Diane Stevens and her husband Gary of Gautier, MS; two grandchildren, Brett Moore Stevens of Pascagoula, MS and Sarah Ann Stevens Easterling (Sy) of Ocean Springs, MS; two sisters, Peggy Lofton of Purvis, MS and Claudia Beaman of Gretna, NE; and two great-grandchildren, Gaines Russell Easterling and Annie Kathryn Easterling, both of Ocean Springs, MS. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and was known as MaMaw. She was a wonderful Christian mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved gardening, sewing and cooking fabulous meal for her family.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Cyril Bethala and his nurse Karon Byrd, Dr. Nathan Gill, Dr. Jessie Penico and his staff, Dr. Ben Makamson and his staff, Memorial Wound Care staff, Canon Hospice staff, and Kare-In-Home Health, especially nurses Kristan, Janak, and Veronica Walker for their care and compassion provided during her illness.



Services will be held on Monday, July 8, 2019 at 10:30 AM Bayou View Baptist Church in Gulfport with visitation starting at 9:00 AM. Pallbearers will be Leon Holyfield, Eddie Lofton, Jimmy Maskew, John Myrick, Kevin Shaw and Michael Varnes. Norman Lassiter and Grover Stuart will serve as honorary pallbearers. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bloomfield Cemetery in Philadelphia, MS.



RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 13872 Lemoyne Blvd. West Jackson County is serving the family. An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com Published in The Sun Herald on July 7, 2019