Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
(228) 539-9800
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
19130 Commission Road
Long Beach, MS 39560
Sarah Barnes Obituary
Sarah Roberts Barnes

1940-2019

Long Beach

Sarah Roberts Barnes, age 78, of Long Beach, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019.

She was deeply loved and will be missed by all.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wiley and Ludie Mae Roberts; six siblings, Frances Harris, Anna Woodcock, Mildred Krohn, Mary Roberts, James "Jimmy" Roberts, and John Roberts.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Roberts Barnes of Long Beach; her children, Jamie Barnes Hornberger, Johnna Barnes, Jacqueline Caves, and John Roberts "Bobby" Barnes, Jr.; siblings, Laura Cain, Alice Rushing, Edna Krohn, and Tommy Roberts; five grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and host of nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019, at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 19130 Commission Road, Long Beach, where friends may visit from 6-8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019, in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Biloxi National Cemetery.

Memories may be shared at www.riemannfamily.com .
Published in The Sun Herald on Feb. 25, 2019
