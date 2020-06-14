Sarah Cox
1941 - 2020
Sarah Faye Husser Cox

1941-2020

Biloxi, MS

Sarah Faye Cox passed away peacefully at her St Martin home in the early morning hours of Friday, June 12; just 26 days after the passing of her beloved husband and childhood sweetheart, Bobby L Cox.

"Miss Faye" was born and raised in Franklinton, LA, a dairy community located in Washington Parish. In the 64 years that Miss Faye and Mr Bobby were married, his military career took them and their children around the globe. Upon Bob's military retirement, they resided in St. Martin, where they were active members of the Cedar Grove Civic Association and helped create the Community Center and playground. Miss Faye enjoyed caring for her amazing flower gardens and was active in her La Bonheur social club. She was an amazing hostess to her many friends and supported several local charities. She made a positive impact in the lives of so many.

She is preceded in death by her father, Aurelius Husser; mother, Doretha Fussell Husser; and brother, Elwin Husser.

She is survived by her sister, Gloria Ginn; daughters, Cynthia Robertson Cochran and Susan Cox(Timothy Catlett); son, Bobby Cox II (Elise); 10 grandsons, Tony Robertson, Joe Robertson, Charlie Cox, Casey Cox, Daniel Cox, Jonathan Cox, Jesse Cox, Samual Cox, David Cox, and Nathan Cox; and three great grandchildren, Wade Robertson, Laney Lynn Robertson, and Everly Faye Robertson.

The family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (www.stjude.org).

A visitation will be held from 11am to 12:30 pm with a service to follow at 12:30 pm on Tuesday, June 16th all at Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home, 911 Porter Avenue, Ocean Springs, MS. with a private burial to follow at the Biloxi National Cemetery. Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, Ocean Springs, MS is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM



Published in The Sun Herald on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
16
Visitation
11:00 - 12:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
JUN
16
Service
12:30 PM
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home - Ocean Springs
June 14, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
