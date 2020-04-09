Home

POWERED BY

Services
Riemann Family Funeral Home
11280 Three Rivers Road
Gulfport, MS 39503
(228) 539-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Sarah Feigler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sarah Feigler


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sarah Feigler Obituary
Sarah Ethel Feigler

1924 ~ 2020

Gulfport

Sarah Methvin Feigler, age 95, passed away on April 7, 2020. She was born to Dave and Sarah Methvin in Drew, MS on October 7, 1924. She was employed by South Central Bell, Southern Bell and Bell South companies for over 40 years in the Drafting/Engineering department.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Carr Feigler, Sr; and her parents and siblings.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Feigler Holmes (Danny), and her son, Jack Carr Feigler, Jr (Kellie); and grandchildren, McKay Holmes (Camie), Ben Holmes (Bonney), Kennedy Feigler and Camille Feigler.

A special thanks to Karla Stuart Dumal for the loving care she gave to Sarah for the last six years.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Humane Society of South Mississippi (HSSM).

A private graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport served the family.

An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sarah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -