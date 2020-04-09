|
|
Sarah Ethel Feigler
1924 ~ 2020
Gulfport
Sarah Methvin Feigler, age 95, passed away on April 7, 2020. She was born to Dave and Sarah Methvin in Drew, MS on October 7, 1924. She was employed by South Central Bell, Southern Bell and Bell South companies for over 40 years in the Drafting/Engineering department.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Carr Feigler, Sr; and her parents and siblings.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Feigler Holmes (Danny), and her son, Jack Carr Feigler, Jr (Kellie); and grandchildren, McKay Holmes (Camie), Ben Holmes (Bonney), Kennedy Feigler and Camille Feigler.
A special thanks to Karla Stuart Dumal for the loving care she gave to Sarah for the last six years.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Humane Society of South Mississippi (HSSM).
A private graveside service will be held at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, Gulfport, MS. RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Road, Gulfport served the family.
An online obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Apr. 9, 2020