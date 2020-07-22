We have been neighbors and good friends with Sarah and Billy for almost 17 years! We always enjoyed our neighborhood get togethers, especially Fourth of July! Sarah always made the most Beautiful and delicious fresh fruit bowls! Usually in a carved Watermelon! We laughed SO much while we straightened out all of the world’s problems! Our Hearts are saddened but we know she is Happy! She was ready and looking forward to her Forever home. We are thankful we still have Billy to Love ❤

Rick and Brenda Cole

Neighbor