Sarah Smith Hewes
1939-2020
Gulfport
"Do not grieve for me, for I have gone to be with my Father in Heaven."
Heaven has reclaimed an angel. Sarah Smith Hewes, born August 23, 1939, in Jamestown, Tennessee, has laid down her earthly paintbrush and pen, and now rests with Christ. Sarah grew up in Jackson, Mississippi, graduated in 1957 from Murrah High School, and attended the University of Southern Mississippi (USM), majoring in Commercial Art. She met her college sweetheart, Billy, at USM, and they were married in December 1960.
USM's 1959 Homecoming Queen was extensively involved in her community, serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother, president of the Gulfport Junior Auxiliary, president of her sorority, Tri-Delta, member of Gulfport Revelers Mardi Gras Krewe, Gulfport Yacht Club, Gulfport Civic League, Harrison County Library Board, Mississippi Arts Commission Board, volunteer with Gulf Coast Community Ministries, and recognized by Who's Who in American Women. She was a longtime member of the First Baptist Church in Gulfport, taking particular delight in attending Sunday School classes with the Scrap Iron group.
Best known for her strong spirit and love of the outdoors, she delighted in God's creation, painting landscapes, seascapes, and animals with exquisite detail. Winning her first art competition at the age of six, Sarah nurtured her creative gifts into a life's work of giving.
As an adult, she continued to receive recognition for her remarkable creations, worked as an illustrator for Gayfers and Hewes Brothers Department Stores, published a thrilling and insightful work of fiction ("Eli and the Rifle"), and illustrated a children's book ("The Tempestuous Trial of Maybelline Meriweather"), written by her son, Michael.
Sarah shared an extraordinary bond with ten of her high-school girl classmates, who regularly reunited for years. The "Piggies" shared life experiences and much laughter, remaining faithful to Sarah, until the end, remarking, "She was so special among our group. Small, but large in voice and opinion that brought us all to face our thoughts and dreams. She leaves memories that will live forever in your family, in our community, and in our hearts."
As a mother, she gave unconditional love. There was no equal. Whether teaching how to bait a hook, build a bird house, cook in the kitchen, or work in the garden, she taught her children to be fearless. There was nothing one couldn't accomplish, if you only believed. Faith guides everything. She was a master storyteller, challenging her boys to read, and triggering imaginations with tales of wonder and possibility. Sarah also was a great lover of animals, adopting any stray dog or cat that would wander into the yard, and rescuing more birds than one could count.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents, Lynnie Lee Storie Smith, and Clarence Smith, grandson, Parker Hewes, sister, Martha Mabey, sister, Priscilla Ricker, nephew, Lars Hamilton, and niece Cindy Nerlinger.
She is survived her loving husband of 59 years, Billy; sons Billy (Paula), Charles (Dane), Michael (Kay); grandchildren Katie (John Payton) Hood, Sarah Margaret Hewes, Maridane Hewes, Gardner Hewes, Sam Hewes, Holden Hewes, Jack Hewes, Rush Hewes, and great-grandson Hewes Hood; in-laws Charley and Henrianne Hewes, Andy and Sarah Hewes, and many nieces and nephews.
As she would often remind us, "Dynamite comes in small packages!" Heaven just got a lot more interesting, and Elvis has a new dance partner!
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Gulf Coast Community Ministries, 3914 15th Street, Gulfport, MS 39501, or the Parker Hewes Scholarship Fund, Christian Collegiate Academy, 12200 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport 39503.
The Memorial Service will be Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street, Gulfport, where friends may visit beginning at 2:00 P.M.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks are mandatory in the funeral home as well as during the service and visitation. Social distancing must be maintained.
Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 15th Street in Gulfport, is honored to serve this family. View and sign online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM