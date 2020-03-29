|
|
Sarah Christine Lord McDaniel
1927 ~ 2020
Woolmarket
Sarah Christine Lord McDaniel went to be with her Lord and Savior on March 26, 2020. She was born to Leila Ellen Walker and Walter S. (Jack) Lord in Franklin Parish Louisiana (near Winnsboro, LA) on May 1, 1927. She grew up there until the age of 16 then during WWII, (1943) the family moved to Lawrence County, MS where she graduated from Monticello High School. She worked various county offices for seven years there, and then moved to the Ms Gulf Coast in 1953, where she worked at the Harrison County Health Dept. for two years. Later on, Sarah was employed as a Civil Service (Army) employee at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri for two years. Upon returning to the Gulf Coast, she was employed for 20 plus years at Keesler Air Force Base. During that time she met and married the love of her life, Herbert E. (Mac) McDaniel. Sarah attended the University of Southern Mississippi while working at Keesler Air Force Base, where she also completed an executive secretary course and numerous Air Force Community College courses and an Air Force Technical Writing course.
She also was awarded several Outstanding Performance Awards as well as Suggestion Awards. After 22 years working for the Army and Air Force she retired from Keesler AFB as an Editor Assistant and immediately went into Real Estate where she and her husband both held a Mississippi Real Estate Brokers License. During the ten years in Real Estate she served one year as Secretary of the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Board of Realtors and completed several Real Estate courses. She won the prestigious Bronze Award from the Million Dollar Club as well as the Martha Helm Memorial Award.
Sarah was an active member of Woolmarket Baptist Church for 37 years where she held the position of church clerk for about 10 years, Sunday school Secretary plus served on many church committees. She and her husband were also members of the Mississippi Chapter of the Campers on Mission where she served on several committees. While serving as Publicity Chairman for the Campers on Mission she produced a quarterly newsletter for the chapter for seven years.
Sarah loved working in her yard and vegetable garden which was evident by all the beautiful azaleas, fruit trees and plentiful vegetables that she loved to share with others. She was the matriarch of her family. She loved hosting family gatherings especially at Easter, Thanksgiving and the annual Christmas party, which she did for many years. One of her proudest accomplishments was starting the annual Lord Family Reunion back in 1970, which is still held annually to this day.
Sarah was preceded in death by her parents; eight siblings; and her faithful fur baby companion of 18 years, Rags. Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 50 years, Herbert E. McDaniel; four sons, John Turner (Phyllis), Benny Turner (Debbie), Mike McDaniel, Ray McDaniel (Barbara);her daughter, Ginger McDaniel Dunaway (David); eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren; sister, Rachel Lowe-Gill; and two brothers, Archie Lord (Georgia) and Daniel Lord (Raine); plus numerous nieces and nephews. A private ceremony will be held Saturday, March 28, 2010 from 9am-10am at RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 11280 Three Rivers Rd. Gulfport, MS. An online guestbook may be signed, obituary may be viewed, and memories and photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 29, 2020