Sarah Nicole Holmes
1996 - 2020
Biloxi, MS

Sarah Nicole Holmes, age 24, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Biloxi. She was born in Pensacola, FL and had been a resident of the MS Gulf Coast for the past 14 years. She attended Ocean Springs High School and was employed with Integrity Tattoo Parlor.

Sarah was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob Nickel. She is survived by her mother, Michelle Nickel; father, Frank Holmes; sister, Diane Nickel; brother, Robert Nickel; maternal grandmother, Sue Hofer, and paternal grandmother, Shirley Isom.

A visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi.

View and sign an online tribute at WWW.BOKFH.COM.



Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home-Pass Road Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Bradford-O’Keefe Funeral Home-Pass Road Chapel
2511 Pass Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
228-388-1811
May 13, 2020
Pastel Peace Basket
May 14, 2020
We extend our sincere sympathy and value your trust during this time of remembrance and reflection. We pledge our support now and in the future.
The Staff and Management of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Homes
