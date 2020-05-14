Sarah Nicole Holmes
1996 ~ 2020
Biloxi, MS
Sarah Nicole Holmes, age 24, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020, in Biloxi. She was born in Pensacola, FL and had been a resident of the MS Gulf Coast for the past 14 years. She attended Ocean Springs High School and was employed with Integrity Tattoo Parlor.
Sarah was preceded in death by her brother, Jacob Nickel. She is survived by her mother, Michelle Nickel; father, Frank Holmes; sister, Diane Nickel; brother, Robert Nickel; maternal grandmother, Sue Hofer, and paternal grandmother, Shirley Isom.
A visitation will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home, 2511 Pass Road, in Biloxi.
Published in The Sun Herald on May 14, 2020.