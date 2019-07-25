Sarah Louise Pace



Nov. 15, 1943- July 19, 2019



Gulfport



Sarah Louise Pace, 74, died on Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospice in Gulfport. She was born November 15, 1943 to Benjamin and Lecian Rogers Pace in Prentiss, MS. She was the youngest child born into a loving family of seven children.



Sarah was baptized at an early age at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Prentiss, MS. After moving to Gulfport, she united with the Morning Star Baptist Church.



In 1961 she graduated from J. E. Johnson High School in Prentiss, MS and attended Alcorn State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Sarah was employed as an educator for more than twenty-five years. Upon her retirement, she was employed at Lyman Elementary School.



She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Bernice Anderson, Essie Runnels and Thelma Scales; two brothers, George Pace and Kermit Pace; a great-granddaughter Amiyah Anderson.



Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Kristi (and her husband Derrick W. Anderson); her grandchildren; Samara (and her husband Colton Adams) and Derrick J. Anderson; great-grandchildren, Zion and Samiyah; her brothers, Jonathan Pace, Sr. and Willard Pace.



Visitation will be on Saturday, July 27, from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M., with an 11:00 A.M. funeral service, all at Morning Star Baptist Church, 2050 Thornton Avenue, Gulfport. Burial will follow at Finley Cemetery, Gulfport. Published in The Sun Herald on July 25, 2019