Sarah Lillian Maumus Randazzo
1940 ~ 2020
Biloxi
Sarah Lillian Maumus Randazzo, age 79, of Biloxi, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.
Born, May 31, 1940, to Joseph and Lillian Maumus, Sarah was a spitfire from the time she came into this world. From a young age, she enjoyed drinking, smoking, playing Bourre', and dancing, but most of all spending time with her grand & great-grandchildren. She was a graduate from Sacred Heart High School Academy where she met girls who would become lifelong friends. Sarah was married to the love of her life, Robert "Meatball" Randazzo for 36 years and was a loving mother to her three children, Billy "B.J." Bouchillon (Donna) of Ocean Springs, Sarah Alice Duggan (Charles), and Robyn Knapp (Jason) both of Biloxi. When she wasn't raising hell all over Biloxi, she worked as a Dental Assistant/Receptionist for Dr. Tom Mason D.D.S. for over 30 years. Her patients loved her, but God knows you better not be late or she would let you have it. To know her was to love her and she never met a stranger.
Sarah is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Maumus; her husband, Robert "Meatball" Randazzo; her sister, Madelyn Emile; her nephews, Little Jimmy Skrmetta and Michael Emile; and her great-niece, Jennifer Skrmetta.
She is survived by her three children, B.J., Alice, & Robyn; her grandsons, Gavin Bouchillon, Billy Bouchillon (Ashley), Lil' Carlo Duggan, Alex Duggan (Nicole) and Jacob Knapp; her great-grandsons, Collen Bouchillon and Carter Bouchillon; and her one and only great-granddaughter, Kathryn Lillian Bouchillon (FINALLY!); her sister, Bobbie Skrmetta; her brother, Xavier Maumus; and numerous nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Services will be on Monday, March 16, 2020 with visitation for friends from 10:00am to 11:00am at Blessed Seelos Catholic Church, 360 Lameuse Street, Biloxi. A Mass will follow the visitation. Interment will follow at Biloxi City Cemetery.
The children would like to thank the staff at Greenbriar Nursing Center and Merit Health for the care they extended to their mother.
The Howard Avenue Chapel of Bradford-O'Keefe Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Sun Herald on Mar. 15, 2020