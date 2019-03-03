Sarah "Dorothy" (Dennis) Scott



1936 ~ 2019



Biloxi



Sarah "Dorothy" (Dennis) Scott, age 82, of Biloxi, and formerly long-time resident of Meridian, died February 20, 2019, at Gulfport Memorial Hospital.



Ms. Scott was born on July 2, 1936, in Reserve, St. John's Parish, Louisiana. She was the daughter of Edwin Lamar Dennis Sr. and Maurice Garmany Dennis. She attended Laboratory School at Louisiana State University all of her school years, and attended L.S.U., graduating with a BS degree in Elementary Education." During her sophomore year at L.S.U. she met Billy Scott and they were married in 1957, just before her senior year.



She retired from Meridian Community College, where she served as a Technical Vocational Reading Instructor for 22 years. She was a member of the Methodist Church, a member of Meridian Mississippi Square and Round Dance Association, and the Meridian Camping Club for many years. Ms. Scott was a loving spouse, mother, friend, and loved planting and growing beautiful hanging baskets and potting plants, and her most favorite pastime was taking care of her four-legged fur kids, constantly spoiling them. She leaves behind her little red dachshund, Dee, to spread more of Mom's love. Whenever a beautiful hanging basket catches your eye, Mom is probably close by.



She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William E. "Billy" Scott, and three brothers, Edwin L. Dennis Jr., Jack M. Dennis, and James "Jim" L. Dennis.



Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, William Dennis and Margaret Scott of Clear Creek Township, Ohio; a daughter and son-in-law, Shelby Scott and Randall E. Pierce of Biloxi.



The family requests memorials are made to the Humane Society of South Mississippi, 2615 25th Ave, Gulfport, MS 39501. The family also wishes to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers a Right at Home In-Home Home Care and Assistance.



Visitation will be on Saturday, March 9, from 10am until 11am, with an 11am Celebration of Life Service, all at the Ocean Springs Chapel of Bradford O'Keefe Funeral Home.



