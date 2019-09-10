Home

Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
(228) 388-9516
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Riemann Family Funeral Home
274 Beauvoir Road
Biloxi, MS 39531
Saundra "Lynn" Hill


1948 - 2019
Saundra "Lynn" Hill Obituary
Saundra L. "Lynn" Hill

1948 ~ 2019

Gulfport

Saundra L. "Lynn" Hill, age 71, of Gulfport, passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Hill; her father, Oscar D. Lovett; and her sister, Cindy Gilbert.

Survivors include her children, Deryl (Joyce) Hill of Keller, Texas, and Cozy (Greg) Higginbotham of Biloxi; her mother, Willie Louise Lovett of Irmo, SC; her 5 grandchildren, Jacob, Jessica, and Jackson Hill, Bayleigh Thornton and Sydney Cannette; her sister, Marguerite (Raymond) Knox of Columbia, SC; her brother, John Ricky Lovett, Sr. of Orangeburg, SC; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives. She is also survived by her beloved pups "Gidget" and "Lucy."

Lynn was a long-time resident of the Coast. She worked all of her life in benefits and was passionate about helping her co-workers with their insurance and benefit needs. She retired as the Benefits Administrator with the City of Gulfport. She was a former member of First Baptist Church of Biloxi and was a member of Bel Aire Baptist Church in Gulfport. She enjoyed gardening, baking and antiques.

A visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11th, from 11 am - 1 pm at the RIEMANN FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 274 Beauvoir Road, Biloxi. The funeral service will begin at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Southern Memorial Park.

An online guestbook may be viewed, and memories & photos shared at www.riemannfamily.com
Published in The Sun Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
